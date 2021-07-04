Fear of Clowns

"Fear of Clown" is a first-person horror game.

You woke up in the middle of the night from the doorbell's sound. Who could it be in such a late hour?

You decided to go and check it, but it would be better if you stayed at home...

Someone resurrected the forgotten nightmare and now you are his next prey.

Features:

- Stealth gameplay

- Unpredictable enemies

- Breathtaking horror atmosphere

NOTE: For the best possible experience, use headphones and play in the dark.