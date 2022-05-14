Fearsome Five is a parody fangame about a group of enemies and overall main antagonists from the television series Darkwing Duck. This game is inspired by The Disney Afternoon cartoons, Darkwing Duck Boom! Studios comics, Capcom Disney Afternoon games on NES and Darkwing Duck The Last Action fangame from Hammer Bros.

You can play as five villains with slightly different gameplay. Clear stages, fight bosses, collect money to buy extra lives and skins in in-game shop. The game will have different endings depending on your choices in cutscenes.