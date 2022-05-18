Keep your lantern to your chest, lad. These waters aren't as calm as they may seem...

As the Ferryman, it's your duty to deliver goods and supplies to the denizens of the sea. It isn't an easy job, but it needs doing. The Keepers depend on you, so you'd better get to it. Just remember - the further you stray from the shore, the rougher yet the seas become.

Move with the [arrow keys]. Grab, throw, interact, and repair with [Z]. Keep your engine fueled. Patch up holes in your ship's hull. Listen closely. Accept that you won't be alone.

Contains some mild language.