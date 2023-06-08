America, 1876, you are the infamous gunslinger Ben Blake, somewhere in the wild west.

You escaped the shootout at Bodie after killing the towns crime boss and now you're on the run from both outlaws and the law alike.

Can you loot, shoot, escape and triumph against all odds to become the legendary Frontier Fugitive?

Frontier Fugitive is a modern point and click adventure game with a unique choose your own adventure style theme running throughout it to allow players different ways of overcoming challenges.

CONTROLS

- Left click to walk, interact or use item

- Right click to examine/look or skip dialog

- Move cursor to top left of screen to access inventory.

- Left click inventory to select item, then again when over the object you want to use it on

- Hover cursor over inventory item to examine