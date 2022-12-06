Goat Simulator 3 is a brand new third-person sandbox adventure game in which you get to become the literal GOAT. Just like the first Goat Simulator, you'll need to headbutt, lick and triple-jump your way across the giant island of San Angora - this time with all new areas, challenges, and events to discover.

But what is life as a goat without friends to explore with? Goat Simulator 3 will let you gather a herd of friends to wreak havoc on the world together.