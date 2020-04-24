Gun Shooter

Shoot Bullets for the top position in this blocky .io style online survival shooter game! Kill to earn XP and level-up as quickly as possible to gain an edge on the competition. Select powerful upgrades with each level-up and follow the path to the top player to dominate! Choose your upgrades wisely, fight well and survive in warfield, sci-fi corridor, office, city battlegrounds! Make the journey from player unknown to king of the shooter as you fight for survival!