Gungrave: G.O.R.E.

Destroy everything in game!! GUNGRAVE, the game on Playstation2 that was released in 2002 and was very popular during that time!

This is the latest full trailer of GUNGRAEV GORE(Gunslinger Of REsurrection) which is an authentic sequence of GUNGRAVE O.D.

GORE makes ‘Kugashira Bunji’ and ‘Beyond The Grave’ reunite after 15 years!

Also, Quartz, who is a new character in GORE!

Find out their stories and enjoy the new gameplay video that is going to be revealed for the first time!