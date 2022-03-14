GENRE: Visual Novel, Romance

WARNING: Multiple-endings, Alcohol mention

FREE TO PLAY!

'' HOME TO YOU '' is an IDENTITY V fangame dedicate to the ship of Norton Campbell/Prospector & Luca Balsa/''Prisoner''.

The story follows under the universe of Call of the Abyss IV & Call of the Abyss V.

Playing as Norton aka. ''Highway Cavalier'' by spending the days in the Metropolis hotel with Luca aka. ''Auditorium''.

Based on '' Welcome to Metropolis '' by Vazterthoughts. Thank you!

There is THREE endings in this game, choose your choices wisely!