You are an explorer, traveling through space, looking for new adventures.

"Hey! Hey you" You hear a little voice and look around. A small robotic creature is flying around, seemingly trying to gain your attention. "Follow me!", says the little robot. Inside the ancient alien temple, you find an artifact. A bow that shoots two arrows that can pull anything they are attached to together. Use it to solve puzzles and to prove yourself worthy to be the "Keeper of the Bow".

Features

• Shoot with a legendary bow

• Solve puzzles

• Use a grappling hook in many different ways

o Hook yourself through an alien environment

o Hook objects to yourself

o Connect objects and pull the together

• Unlock two different bonus levels at the end