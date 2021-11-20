House of number 76

A horror game. Nice atmosphere and good graphics. The game will scare you to the shivers. Full HD graphics.

The plot of the game: the Wilson family is killed. You must find the killer and understand what is happening here ...

We recommend that you put on headphones before playing in order to feel the atmospheric air. Good luck to you.

Control: WASD

Run: Shift

Take some thing: E

Inventory: Tab

Sit: C

Turns: X Y

Look at something: Q

Pick up a flashlight: 1 2