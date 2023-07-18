People start to forget who are the gods and evils but gods and evils remember us. Hypnose is one of the gods that feeds on human sadness and pain. Our main character lost her parents and has great pain. Hypnose wants to feed on her pain.

Duty:

Your task is to remember by finding some stuff that belongs to the main character

Tips = There are easter eggs

Controls are:

• W,A,S,D --> moving

• Left shift --> run

• Mouse left click--> interact