Hypnose

Hypnose
Hypnose
Hypnose
Hypnose
July 18, 2023 - 2:36pm
1 Freeware available for Hypnose, see below

People start to forget who are the gods and evils but gods and evils remember us. Hypnose is one of the gods that feeds on human sadness and pain. Our main character lost her parents and has great pain. Hypnose wants to feed on her pain.

Duty:
Your task is to remember by finding some stuff that belongs to the main character
Tips = There are easter eggs

Controls are:
• W,A,S,D --> moving
• Left shift --> run
• Mouse left click--> interact

Freeware

Hypnose Free Full Game

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment