Iron Guardian Free Full Game

In this dystopian cyberpunk city you only want one thing: GET OUT.

Collect trash to unlock new features for your gigantic mecha robot.

• WASD to move

• SPACE to traverse (vault, climb, jump)

• E to interact with objects (loot, push, pull)

• Q to mount/dismount mecha

• X to upgrade your mecha

• R and F to call and stop your mecha remotely

• Esc to reset character if you fall or get stuck somewhere

IronGuardian.zip