May 20, 2022 - 10:08am
Iron Guardian Free Full Game
In this dystopian cyberpunk city you only want one thing: GET OUT.
Collect trash to unlock new features for your gigantic mecha robot.
• WASD to move
• SPACE to traverse (vault, climb, jump)
• E to interact with objects (loot, push, pull)
• Q to mount/dismount mecha
• X to upgrade your mecha
• R and F to call and stop your mecha remotely
• Esc to reset character if you fall or get stuck somewhere
IronGuardian.zip
