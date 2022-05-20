Iron Guardian

May 20, 2022 - 10:08am
Iron Guardian Free Full Game

In this dystopian cyberpunk city you only want one thing: GET OUT.

Collect trash to unlock new features for your gigantic mecha robot.

• WASD to move
• SPACE to traverse (vault, climb, jump)
• E to interact with objects (loot, push, pull)
• Q to mount/dismount mecha
• X to upgrade your mecha
• R and F to call and stop your mecha remotely
• Esc to reset character if you fall or get stuck somewhere

