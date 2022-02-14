I.RULE is a tower-defense fangame based on The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, an indie roguelike designed by Edmund McMillen and developed and published by Nicalis.

This game is my tribute to Ed and George Fan, authors of Basement Collection and Plants vs. Zombies, whose game mechanics I tried to combine in this "crossover", if you can call it that. It's a roguelite where you fight monsters using babies with different abilities, based on familiars from The Binding of Isaac. Fight bosses, complete various challenges and craft the most effective strategy to win! And if you haven't played TBoI or Plants vs. Zombies yet, you should buy them right now.

Most of the sprites and effects were made by me, but I still used many assets from TBoI: Rebirth (for which, of course, I do not take credit) to give the game an authentic look. The game's also uses various OST written by Ridiculon (with the exception of the wonderful "Drowned Sorrows" track by Nicolas Mayer), as well as many sound effects from these games. Playing the game further you'll find some epic cameo-characters, referencing various mods and other members of the Isaac community.

The game is deep in alpha, which means that it's kinda playable, but it doesn't have much content yet. I still have a lot of ideas, so expect more content in later updates. Or not.

Well, I hope you enjoy it!

Controls/Hints:

• Collect hearts and buy babies to fight monsters. I mean, why not.

• B. Bobbies shoot tears at enemies, Little C.H.A.Ds produce more hearts, Cubes of Meat can be used to protect other babies, and Bob's Brain used to deal with strong enemies and remove obstacles.

• Using Space Bar you can speed up/slow down the game (just like in PvZ 2)

• You can also use 1-4 keys to grab babies, Q key to grab a shovel and E key to grab an active item (without dragging your mouse around the screen every time)