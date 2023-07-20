LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition
July 20, 2023 - 5:57pm

Play through all 9 films of the saga in LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition and enjoy playing as over 400 characters from the expanded universe.

Includes:

Full Game
Character Collection 1 (7 Downloadable Content Packs):
Classic
Trooper
Mandalorian Season 1
Mandalorian Season 2
The Bad Batch
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Character Collection 2 (6 New Downloadable Content Packs):
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Andor
The Book Of Boba Fett
The Clone Wars
Rebels
Summer Vacation

