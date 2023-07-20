Play through all 9 films of the saga in LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition and enjoy playing as over 400 characters from the expanded universe.

Includes:

Full Game

Character Collection 1 (7 Downloadable Content Packs):

Classic

Trooper

Mandalorian Season 1

Mandalorian Season 2

The Bad Batch

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Character Collection 2 (6 New Downloadable Content Packs):

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Andor

The Book Of Boba Fett

The Clone Wars

Rebels

Summer Vacation