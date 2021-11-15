Look Into The Lost Eyes

People have built a pizzeria of Head Spinners, don't ask why, you know yourself, that spinners have been out of trend for a long time. One person made 4 animatronics that have a "SPINNER" instead of a head. Senior, Middle, Junior and Middle. in two words - brothers and one sister. BUT, this pizzeria hyped up, cool, now spinners are also on trend. The hype lasted for a very long time, but these pioneers had some problems... But what happened next, we'll find out now.