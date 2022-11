You are an untreated schizophrenic. This is one of the worst episodes you have ever had. You are lost, trapped inside your own mind. Your only goal is to find a way out of this madness.

- WASD to move, Lshift to run.

- Key and door locations are randomized.

- Best played in the dark.

- Headphones recommended.

- WARNING! Contains loud sounds and flashing images, viewer discretion is advised.