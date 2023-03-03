Lost Seasons is a 2D Puzzle Platformer with Metroidvania-like elements. The Player is on an island called Sesona, where the mystical season amulet broke into its four fragments. Fragments are now shattered over the island, causing the surrounding regions to only have one season over the whole year. It is the task of the player to re-collect all four seasonal fragments and bring back balance to the people of Sesona.

Each fragment that has been collected gives the player certain powers (e.g. the winter element gives the ability to freeze elements). For solving the puzzles in the game, the player has to use these season-fragments carefully to advance further in the game.