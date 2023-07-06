July 6, 2023 - 3:51pm
1 Freeware available for Lumiterra, see below
A multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game where you can battle, farm with your friends or mysterious collected creatures in a vast world!
• Multiplayer: Play alone or with your friends.
• Battle: Fight monsters with various weapons and skills in a vast world.
• Farming: Grow crops, catch and feed monsters on your farm.
• Collecting: Collect grass, wood, rock in different areas of the world.
• Crafting: Use different materials from battle, farming, or collecting to craft weapons, equipment, totem, potion, etc.
