Maneater

Rate

Total votes: 0
May 18, 2020 - 6:58pm
1 Video available for Maneater, see below

Maneater, the open-water, action-RPG where you play as a shark is launching soon on Friday, May 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store – and later this year for Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the game’s fin-ished state, we wanted to share an advanced copy of the Maneater launch trailer!

With a truly unique premise and never-before-seen approach to the action-RPG genre, Tripwire Interactive looks forward to taking players on a journey through uncharted waters with Maneater.

Maneater is launching soon on May 22 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 MSRP. For more details on Maneater, please visit the official website – and follow the developers at Tripwire Interactive on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch.tv, and Instagram.

Maneater is available to pre-order now on the official website at www.maneatergame.com, the Epic Games Store for PC, the PlayStation Store, and for Xbox One via Microsoft Store.

Videos

Maneater Launch Trailer
(PC), (Playstation 4), (Xbox One), (Nintendo Switch)

Add new comment

Add new comment