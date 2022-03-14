"Far deep into the woods lived a family of mice, there weren't two or three or four but dozens of mouths..."

"Mother of Many" is a horde killing roguetale. Harvest vegetables, make a soup with your older sister and get stronger in order to end your family's curse.

Controls:

Keyboard & Mouse

WASD - Move

Mouse - Aim

Space - Jump

LMB - Attack / Interact

RMB - Secondary interact

Scroll Wheel - Switch seed / object

Scroll Wheel Press - Select object

Escape - Pause

Tab - Show stats

Gamepad

Left stick - Move

Right stick- Aim

South button - Jump

Right trigger - Attack / Interact

Left trigger - Secondary interact

RB-LB - Switch seed / object

East button - Select object

Start button - Pause

D-Pad down - Show stats