They call her Mysterious Thief Emerald. Her life is anything but ordinary... and a certain keen-eyed detective seems determined to keep it that way!

A love letter to my beloved phantom thief genre (Magic Kaito, Saint Tail, Mysterious Joker, Kamikaze Kaitou Jeanne)

The current version is the short story made in three weeks for NaNoRenO, but if there's interest I have an idea for a third main character, more magical shenanigans and up to four possible endings. As is, the game has:

• ~ 3000 words

• 5 CGs

• 3 branching paths (but one ending)

And both main characters can be renamed in the beginning for player amusement.

It's showtime!