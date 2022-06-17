Neon Slinger

Rate

Total votes: 0
June 17, 2022 - 5:26pm
1 Freeware available for Neon Slinger, see below

Neon Slinger Free Full Game

"Neon Slinger" is a Challenging, Super-Tight, 2D Roguelike Platformer where you Hook and Jump through a Neon World and Throw Physics-Based Items at Enemies

• Hook and Jump to get from platform to platform and Maneuver around enemies and spikes
• Explore a Compact, Randomly-Generated World and fight your way through to the Cyclop-Head Boss
• Collect various Physics-Based Items and skillfully Throw them at Enemies to fight
• Neon Pixel-Art Aesthetic
• 8-Bit Chiptune music with arrangements of Bach
• "Neon Slinger" especially appeals to fans of Roguelikes like "Spelunky", "Enter the Gungeon" and "Noita"

Made by Nichts Games (Adrian Klug) and delta2force (Louis Grünenwald)

Freeware

Neon Slinger Free Full Game

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment