A POINT N CLICK ADVENTURE SET BENEATH A NEVERENDING ECLIPSE

You have touched down on a mysterious desert planet. The sun of this world has been hidden by an unending eclipse.

The secret to the stars lies in an ancient device known as the Organarium, and you may be the planet's last hope.

GAME COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING

• The Game for Windows PC

• Full Color 'Behind the Scenes' Manual with Exclusive Concept Art

• Hint Guide + Walkthrough