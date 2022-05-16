Background story:

O.R.O.S.I. Inc. has been assigned with a special task to develop a lethal weapon you cannot shoot. Sounds impossible? Not for scientists from O.R.O.S.I! Still not convinced? Then enter the training simulator they developed specifically for you and experience it yourself!

Controls:

W, A, S, D - move

Shift - sprint

LMB - "Shoot"

RMB - Change gun screens between showing the player's health and the number of remaining enemies.