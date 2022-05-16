May 16, 2022 - 8:13am
1 Freeware available for O.R.O.S.I., see below
Background story:
O.R.O.S.I. Inc. has been assigned with a special task to develop a lethal weapon you cannot shoot. Sounds impossible? Not for scientists from O.R.O.S.I! Still not convinced? Then enter the training simulator they developed specifically for you and experience it yourself!
Controls:
W, A, S, D - move
Shift - sprint
LMB - "Shoot"
RMB - Change gun screens between showing the player's health and the number of remaining enemies.
