"Paws of Steel" (or Paws) is a top-down shooter game that pays homage to classics like "Crimsonland." In Paws you play a fierce feline war machine and you must battle against hordes of demon rats sent from hell to take over Earth. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and take on the rat invasion in this Free (as in free, not F2P) game of 50 levels and multiple environments.

Can you rise to the challenge and save humanity from the claws of demonic rats? Play Paws now and find out.