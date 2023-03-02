The first Elden Ring expansion has been announced and theories are rife

To say that DLC and expansions have been eagerly awaited for Elden Ring would be an understatement. FromSoft’s latest game dominated the game charts for 2022, and many players were champing at the bit to get their teeth into more of the game’s expansive and intricate world. Bandai Namco and FromSoft have announced the first big expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree.

The official announcement, made on Twitter, contains the following text, and was accompanied by a single image:

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

The image is just as ambiguous, but there are some precious details to be gleaned from it. The bottom right contains a single character with long hair, riding your in-game steed, Torrent, while the Erdtree sits in the top-left corner. The Erdtree has what looks like Death Blight dripping from it, and the positioning of the characters leads us to believe that the character is going to be journeying to the Erdtree -- which is hardly a surprise, given the expansion’s title. Between the two figures is a vast field of a mix of spectral figures and gravestones, likely the opposition on the journey to some extent.

The lack of real detail has kicked off a lot of speculation amongst lorehounds. The hot money at the moment is on the character in the bottom right corner being Miquella, the brother of final boss Malenia, and one of the Empyreans. Cursed with eternal youth, Miquella created the Haligtree to remove the rot from Malenia. Some think the expansion will function as a prequel of sorts, and will tell the story from before the main game. In the main Elden Ring game, Miquella has been imprisoned by Mohg, Lord of Blood, and can be found in a weird cocoon, having turned down apotheosis.

This is unlikely the last you’re going to see of Elden Ring speculation before this expansion finally launches. Until then, head to your favorite discussion space and sling theories back and forth. Or just practice your skills -- as if you’re asked to face Miquella in the expansion, he’s likely to be a real challenge, as Malenia describes him as stronger than her. Yikes.