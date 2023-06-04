Project: Courier is a single player, third person hardcore/speedrun (hardcore) platformer. The player has to use his movement abilities and combine them to overcome obstacles and deliver goods from one city to another as fast as possible.

Story

In the year 3069, humanity had to face its most disastrous threat. A giant meteor crashing on earth, destroying whole countries....unleashing an unknown strange plant that spread its deadly tendrils over everything in its path, deactivating any electrical devices with its spores.

The last communities developed an energy shield that could prevent the tendrils from growing over it. And so, humanity was forced to seek refuge in these shielded cities, separated from one another. To enable communication and exchange of goods and data, the Messenger program was launched.

Only the best athletes were trained and equipped with augmentations to travel between cities. These messengers tavelled the dangerous paths. Thanks to a newly discovered and really expensive respawn technology, these fearless heroes could virtually not fail and attempt their missions over and over again. (Nevertheless, dying is still very painful.)

And now you have become one of these messengers. Right before your first mission, you are filled with feelings of excitement... but also fear.

Thank you, for keeping humanity alive!

Set-up:

1. Extract the contents of this folder to your preferred location

2. Run the executable to launch the game

At the current Version we recommend to play it with the following Graphic Settings In Game:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Quality: Medium