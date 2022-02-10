Racing Drift

February 10, 2022 - 8:06pm
Racing game with many cool maps where you can put all your driving skills on the test. This game is made in an arcade genre, so you should not expect any twisted plot or realistic car controlling system. However, this game still has something to show, and it will definitely surprise you...
Controls:
WASD - movement
Space - brake
Also, there are options to change the camera viewport Good Luck and remember to have fun!
