Royal Legends: Marshes Curse

You are the King’s advisor, who has been sent on a mission to the small provincial town of Liberville. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of people who have gone missing. The situation is out of the control of the local authorities. The locals are very concerned, they are quite sure that it’s the fault of the Swamp Witch who has come back to avenge her death. Although... no one has ever seen her or her forest hut! So there are two questions you need to find answers to. Who abducts innocent people? And most importantly... why?