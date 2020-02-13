Samosbor

February 13, 2020 - 2:02am
1 Trainer, 1 Fix available for Samosbor, see below

The player will take the role of a liquidator destroying the consequences of Samosbor in the narrow corridors of Gigakhrushchevka.

Trainers

Samosbor (+5 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k]

Fixes

Samosbor v1.0 All No-DVD [PLAZA]

