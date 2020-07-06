Coming 2021. Watch the gameplay reveal during Devolver Direct 2020 on July 11 at 12:00PM Pacific: http://twitch.tv/twitchgaming

Visit http://shadowwarrior.com and follow @ShadowWarrior on Twitter for more details.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system.

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocolypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.