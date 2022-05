Signora Maria Free Full Game

She's Fast, She's Deadly, but most importantly She's Sexy!

You better watch out for this Spicy Signorita!

She's taken, but she will hunt you down like you're the only man on her mind.

You play as Charles, an agent sent to investigate the corporate offices.

Goodluck!

- Controls are listed in game.

- Hold "TAB" in-game to see objectives.