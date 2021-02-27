February 27, 2021 - 2:32pm
1 Video available for Six Days in Fallujah, see below
Six Days in Fallujah is a first-person tactical military shooter that recreates true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who fought Al Qaeda during the toughest urban battle since 1968.
Lead a fireteam through accurately recreated encounters from the real battle, built with technology that brings you closer to the uncertainty and tactics of real combat than any other game has explored until now.
