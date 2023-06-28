Six Days in Fallujah v0.1.2 (+4 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Six Days in Fallujah by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Immune to Gunfire # Weapon NumPad2: Unlimited Ammo Clips NumPad3: No Reload # Gameplay NumPad4: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Probably best to leave all options OFF until you are in a mission. Trainer is for SINGLE PLAYER use. Immune to Gunfire: Toggle on and your unit is immune to most gunfire. Note that this does not protect you from other types of damage. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com