Soul Invasion is a strategic third-person shooter where the players use their enemies’ power against them. The goal of the game is to defend your ancient temple and its treasures from a power-hungry corporation using your innate hacking abilities as a living consciousness. The narrative provides an imaginative alternate reality of a magnificent civilization, accompanied by a stylized realistic Aztec/Sci-Fi Artstyle with lush colors and lighting, emphasizing the rich game world and setting.