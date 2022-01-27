STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN arrives on March 18th, 2022 on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4.

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe version to receive a Digital Artbook, Digital mini-Soundtrack, Season Pass, and all the additional bonuses.

“We're Strangers. That means two things: One, we're strangers to this world. And two, we're strangers to ourselves.”

The four fiends of chaos are waiting. As you battle the darkness consuming the world, recover your past and discover your true purpose.

With a multitude of job classes, abilities, and combos you can face the hordes of darkness your way!