February 2, 2021 - 2:55pm
1 Freeware available for Super Bombinhas, see below
Super Bombinhas is a 2D platformer in the style of the old classics like Super Mario World. It features 7 worlds in the main quest plus an unlockable secret world/level! The levels are carefully designed and full of secrets! You also unlock new characters to play along the story, each of them with unique stats or abilities! Super Bombinhas is also open source! Check the repository on GitHub (search for super-bombinhas).
