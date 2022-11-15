During his adventures, the cyber-penguin Pablo has saved the world multiple times – from a world-conquering mad scientist, a megalomaniac penguin general and a whole race of space penguins from Pluto. However, an event during his previous adventure has thrown our hero out of this world. Out of this time.

What if Pablo wasn't there to save the world? What if the mad scientist Glowenko wasn't stopped in his tracks, but now rules the world with a rubber glove?

Stuck in an alternate timeline, Pablo has to find a way home while fighting the whole world gone mad.

Key features:

• Apocalyptic Penguin Time Warp

Revisit familiar locations and their previously unseen corners in the alternate timeline version of the Glowenko compound.

• All-In-One Weapon System

Pablo wields AMM-01, an upgradable prototype weapon capable of firing any kind of rounds it has analyzed – from bullets to rockets, from pure energy to chemicals!

• Brutal TAGAP

2-D platformer shooter pushed to the limits with lighting-fast gameplay and more excessive violence.

• Old Game Plus

When the campaign ends, a new one opens; TAGAP+ is the first chapter of the original TAGAP remade in TAGAP 4!

• New Engine

Re-built from ground up, the new rendering engine is almost twice as fast and looking twice as good.