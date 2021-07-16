A Tale of Madness 2 - is the sequel to ATOM, published back in January 2020.

Both the first installment and A Tale of Madness 2 tell the story of an evil Corporation - ARIA - and the motives of their acts. Meant to be a exploration / adventure game - ATOM2 will focus on the story of the origin of the Corporation.

With new locales, high-definition textures, assets and effects - the game presents a new perspective upon the ATOM fictional universe.

Developed using Unreal Engine 4.

Minimum Requirements:

• OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

• CPU: Intel Core i3-5005U (similar AMD) or better.

• GPU: nVIDIA® GeForce® 920M 2GB or better.

• RAM: 6 GB.