Tape of the ghouls is a VHS found footage survival horror.

The game was made in 16 days.

STORY:

This video tape was found in May 2002 in the state of Pennsylvania.

This tape reveals the event that unfolded in condemned hostel that was demolished in 1984.

The content is beyond explanation and may shock the audience.

The recording was codenamed Tape of the ghouls.

Get ready to watch.

CONTROLS:

WASD - Move

F - Flashlight

E – Doors