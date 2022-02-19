February 19, 2022 - 6:33pm
1 Freeware available for Toilet Rooms, see below
You wake up in the dark, checking your pocket you find a lighter. You are in a very strange place. You see many corridors that are filled with toilet cubicles, urinals and sinks. You begin to explore the area in the hope of finding a way out.
Toilet rooms are an endless gloomy maze of toilets. It is inhabited by strange creatures. It probably looks like a backrooms, but instead of being empty, it has toilet cubicles, sinks, urinals, and lots of pipes.
The game was made within two weeks. Inspired by the universe backrooms.
Controls:
WASD - Move
Shift - Run
Ctrl - crouch
Mouse scroll - get/put away the lighter
E or left mouse button - Interact
Esc - to back to menu
