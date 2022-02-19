Toilet Rooms Free Full Game

You wake up in the dark, checking your pocket you find a lighter. You are in a very strange place. You see many corridors that are filled with toilet cubicles, urinals and sinks. You begin to explore the area in the hope of finding a way out.

Toilet rooms are an endless gloomy maze of toilets. It is inhabited by strange creatures. It probably looks like a backrooms, but instead of being empty, it has toilet cubicles, sinks, urinals, and lots of pipes.

The game was made within two weeks. Inspired by the universe backrooms.

Controls:

WASD - Move

Shift - Run

Ctrl - crouch

Mouse scroll - get/put away the lighter

E or left mouse button - Interact

Esc - to back to menu