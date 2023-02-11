Trip Hotel

Survive with your life before the hotel monster and his accomplices catch you!!

Go on a journey in the haunted hotel to escape and remember that he had found those who tried to escape before you, but they were not lucky.

But the fun doesn't stop there! There are many rooms and you have to find the keys and get out of the haunted hotel.

CONTROLS

Move W-A-S-D

Use Flashlight C

Interact E

Reload Flashlight R

Pause Esc