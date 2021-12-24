Unwrapping Christmas

December 24, 2021
Unwrapping Christmas is a short horror game where you discover the mystery of Christmas.

Game Info:
You play as a man that bought a cabin in the woods to spend the winter in nature. Strange series of events start happening that lead up to discovering the secret of Christmas that has been hidden for many years.
The game has a total of 3 endings (around 15 mins of gameplay).

Features:
well-developed story
creepy atmosphere
engaging gameplay
secrets/easter eggs and more!

Controls
Mouse> Look
W A S D> Move
Space> Jump
E> Interact
ESC> Pause

Freeware

Unwrapping Christmas Free Full Game

