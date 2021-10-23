Do you like to explore labyrinthine dungeons for hours ? To find heaps of treasures, items and gear ? To fall victim to a lot of vicious traps, and to die just before reaching the merchant because of some huge monster that tore you apart in a single strike ? Then Verlies was designed just for you !

Verlies is a dungeon crawler / Hack & Slash taking place in dungeons filled with deadly traps, chests and other randomly generated stuff. You will be facing enemies, searching for equipment and powerful scrolls, and meeting NPCs offering various services for a fee. All of this being randomly generated, from start to finish (spells' cost and power, enemies' strenght, gear's statistics, location of the NPC, etc ...). It's impossible to play the same game twice !

To face these traps waiting to kill you at every corner you cross and every box you open, you will have 12 "jobs" to choose from. They will allow you to build your own and unique character.

Building a balanced game (difficulty, economy, ...) was one of the main objective of the development, and was conducted with the utmost care. You will definitively have a hard time choosing between the various services offered by the NPCs (sale & purchase, maintenance of the gear, blessings, forging of new items, etc...).

Key Features

Game randomly generated

60 dungeons

4 levels of difficulty

Loot, loot and loot

Fully moddable