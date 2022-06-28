"We are Not Alone" is an alien-themed game inspired by the trashy horror movies of the 80s, with retro graphics and scary and even comical moments.

SYNOPSIS:

Nick lives on a farm alone with his dog Jake.

The place is isolated from the city and very quiet, until strange objects begin to appear in the sky and beings from another world begin to visit you.

ABOUT GAME:

Camera: First Person.

Control: Mouse and Keyboard only.

Graphics: PSX graphics style, inspired by old ps1 games.

Duration: Short game but has a medium duration. About 15 to 30 minutes.