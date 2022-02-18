February 18, 2022 - 2:58pm
1 Freeware available for Zombie Killer, see below
This game is the next mini game to focus mainly on the server replication and testing, each player can host their own server and have a total of 7 people join and help in slaying zombies.
Zombie come in waves, and the next wave starts when only 5 zombies are left on the map.
Controls are WASD to move character,
Space to Jump
Left shift to sprint
Left mouse button to shoot
Right mouse button to aim
C key to Crouch
T key will open the in game chat.
To start the game, you need to select a character first - I have included 3 demo maps, that are the default demo map's from the Polygon asset packs.
