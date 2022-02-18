Zombie Killer

This game is the next mini game to focus mainly on the server replication and testing, each player can host their own server and have a total of 7 people join and help in slaying zombies.

Zombie come in waves, and the next wave starts when only 5 zombies are left on the map.

Controls are WASD to move character,

Space to Jump

Left shift to sprint

Left mouse button to shoot

Right mouse button to aim

C key to Crouch

T key will open the in game chat.

To start the game, you need to select a character first - I have included 3 demo maps, that are the default demo map's from the Polygon asset packs.