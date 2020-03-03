Bones of Ragnvald Chapter 2.1 Full

March 3, 2020 - 7:07am
Bones of Ragnvald is a story-driven medieval fantasy mod for Mount & Blade: Warband. It is currently being developed by hobbyist modders who have previously worked on successful projects such as Perisno. The mod adds new features such as a unique story mode, customizable Kingsguards, random events, catacombs, legendary items, new scenes, lockpicking and more.
