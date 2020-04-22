A World of Ice and Fire v5.3 patch

Welcome to A World of Ice and Fire. A modification for Mount&Blade;: Warband based off of GRRM's A Song of Ice and Fire and the HBO TV show Game of Thrones. This mod has used Brytenwalda's source as a base to re-build upon. Be prepared to create your own house and challenge the Seven Kingdoms in this adaptation of Game of Thrones. A gritty world awaits you full of treachery and traitorous kings, lords and knights. Will you survive the slaughter and take the Iron throne, or will you succumb to the traitorous ways that goes forth in Westeros and Essos.

Here is the A World of Ice and Fire 5.3 patch. This should be installed over version 5.1