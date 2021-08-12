Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition adds two new civilizations in DLC

Age of Empires 2 continues to be one of the most enduring real time strategy games ever, with a new DLC released for its Definitive Edition and it's set to shake up the meta once again, with a couple of new civilizations: the Poles and the Bohemians. Dawn of Dukes will also bring with it a number of bug fixes and patchs (which will be distributed free to all players, regardless of whether they buy the DLC or not), and a trio of new campaigns that cover a number of historic battles and crusades throughout Eastern Europe.

The Bohemians are a monk and gunpowder civilization which make use of heavy cannonades and clever manoeuvring to make the most of their heavy weapon advantages. The Poles, on the other hand, field tactically efficient and heavily mobile cavalry, giving them a unique position amongst the more heavy-cavalry-focused civilizations that are their contemporaries.

The patch is officially titled Update 51737, and brings with it tweaks to performance and game stability, as well as updating several problems with the UI, and missing music cues. There have also been some tweaks to the way the AI works, so it will sometimes wait for a crucial technology before attacking or advancing up the ages.

The campaigns focus on Lithuanian princes, Algirdas and Kestutis, Poland's queen Jadwiga, and Czech general Jan Zizka, as they battle across Europe against some of the most dominant civilizations of their respective ages.